Death of a Dream: The Lost Hope of South Sudanese Development South Sudan has had a difficult time since it gained independence in 2011. In the short term, security is a prerequisite for prosperity. Nicholas Stauffer-Mason | December 29, 2016

I’m in it for You Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, despite their differences, both advocated for the "underdog," embracing rhetoric which spoke directly to the disenfranchised and downtrodden. Anirudh Suresh | December 22, 2016

Note From the President The underdog narrative is very much alive today. Joe Choe | December 14, 2016

Dismantling Donald Trump’s “Underdog” Status Of all the untruths peddled this election cycle, perhaps the most dangerous was that Donald Trump was the underdog. Sunaina Danziger | December 8, 2016

Interview: CNN’s Jake Tapper "My hope is that [Donald Trump] will, as an American, be successful and I hope that he unites the country and I hope he respects the role that people in the press have." Humberto Juárez Rocha | December 6, 2016